Kelly Clarkson is single and ready to mingle! Following her 2020 divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, the American Idol alum is feeling her healthiest self after showing off major weight loss and recently sparked romance rumors with DC Comics heartthrob Jason Momoa.

After fans gushed about their “undeniable” onscreen chemistry during a segment together on her show, they’re curious if Kelly and Jason are dating.

Are Kelly Clarkson and Jason Mamoa Dating?

Jason and Kelly got into the holiday spirit as the Aquaman star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on December 18, 2023, to promote his latest movie.

In a clip posted to the show’s official Instagram, the actor and TV host played a Christmas-themed game called “Sing That Name That Tune.”

The pair sang a duet of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” before Jason was declared the winner of the game. The Game of Thrones actor excitedly took off his jacket and threw it on the ground before taking a victory lap around the stage and playfully rubbing his win in Kelly’s face.

In the comment section of the post, fans were quick to ship the potential couple. “Erm just go ahead and date each other please,” one follower wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Omg they match up so perfectly. What great energy together.”

Fans also attached themselves to the screen when Jason started showing off some pretty NSFW dance moves, causing the TV host to hilariously redirect the actor to keep things daytime appropriate.

Has Jason Momoa Ever Been Married?

Jason and his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, were together for more than a decade before tying the knot in 2017.

The former couple — who share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf — announced their decision to part ways in January 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “And so, we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

What Has Kelly Clarkson Said About Dating?

Kelly admitted she felt “limited” in her marriage with her ex-husband, whom she tied the knot with in October 2013, and hasn’t rushed into a new relationship.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking … I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs,” she said in a September 2023 Instagram Live session. “You know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. It’s hard to start over.”