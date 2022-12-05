Back on the market? Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia gave Bachelor Nation a major dating life update following her split from ex-fiancé Tino Franco, exclusively telling Life & Style that she’s “going with the flow” when it comes to finding love.

“I’m definitely just open to seeing what happens, whether it be in The Bachelor world or outside,” Rachel told Life & Style on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball red carpet in Los Angeles on Friday, December 2.

The pilot became the Bachelorette alongside Gabby Windey for the show’s 19th season. After a dramatic journey for love, Rachel left the show engaged to Tino. However, they called it quits after he admitted to cheating on her during engagement.

“Honestly, it has been so hard coming off a public breakup,” she shared, noting that talking with friends and family, along with moving to L.A. has helped a lot. The reality star said “time” heals all, but she’s ready to “start doing things I wanna do.”

From the sound of it, Rachel might be ready to find love again! Keep reading for details on her dating life, rumored boyfriends and more.

Is Rachel Recchia Single?

The former ABC star is keeping the actual status of her relationship under wraps. However, it seems her dating life is heating up. In early November 2022, Rachel confirmed during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she was “taking it slow” with a mystery man.

“I don’t know how to not date on a camera,” she joked on the same episode. “How do you date outside, sitting down and be like ‘Tell me everything about your life right now in this next five minutes.'”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Where do Rachel and the mystery man stand now?

“We still are in contact,” the Bachelorette alum told Life & Style at Jingle Ball about her suitor. “Definitely had a lot of fun on the date and it’s just been so nice to get to L.A. and start just living my life here.”

Is Rachel Recchia Dating Aven Jones?

During her Bachelorette live finale, Rachel reconnected with Aven Jones, her runner-up. However, they’re nothing more than “just friends,” she confirmed to Life & Style. “I wish him all the best.”

Does Rachel Recchia Have a Boyfriend?

In December 2022, Bachelor Nation influencer Zachary Reality shared fan speculation via Twitter that Rachel is dating Dylan Matthew. However, she’s yet to address the rumors or confirm their romance.