Considering Tana Mongeau is one of social media’s most popular personalities, it’s no surprise her millions of followers are interested in her love life. However, the Las Vegas native isn’t dating anyone right now. “I’m single and working on myself!” Tana exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

In recent months, the longtime YouTuber, 22, sparked romance rumors with musician Chris Miles. Tana and the Pain Party artist have shared several PDA-packed photos on Instagram and Chris, 22, even traveled to Mexico with the MTV alum and her group of friends for vacation.

“I surround myself with people I love to be around who inspire me,” says Tana. “But my main focus is on my business currently!”

In April, the OnlyFans creator announced that she’s starting her very own talent agency, Tana’s Angels Agency, in partnership with Unruly Agency.

“In this industry, I have been f–ked over by so many people in EVERY imaginable way. When I signed to Unruly in April of 2019, I was so grateful and excited to work with and be mentored by some of the smartest, best women I know, who truly changed my life for the better and taught me so much about how to create an empire based in authenticity, honesty and working hard,” Tana wrote via Instagram, noting her Tana Uncensored OnlyFans page is now worth millions.

“I brought on those people to TAA to finally be able to share their expertise, marketing knowledge and much more with authentic creators I believe in — big, small or starting today,” the TikTok star continued. “Alongside that, I want to use my experiences, platform, connections, knowledge and creativity to help small creators win — in the right way. I want to give everything I have back to a community that gave me everything. After months and months of perfecting my agency alongside Unruly, TAA is FINALLY HERE!!”

Shortly after Tana’s exciting announcement, she took to Twitter to gush over all of the applicants. “Seeing all of these applications like this are making me cry,” she tweeted. “I can’t wait to help so many [sex workers] and people who wanna make money as creators, instead of promising it and never doing it like some people.”