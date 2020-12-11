YouTuber Tana Mongeau’s Best Looks Will Set Your Computer Screen Aflame — See Them All

She’s on fire! YouTuber Tana Mongeau is a total style queen — anyone who knows a thing or two about influencers could tell you that. The vlogger has been spotted rocking some of the trendiest designer looks available, so we rounded up her best outfits to prove she’s all about taking fashion risks.

In fact, the Instagram star — who has nearly six million followers on the social media platform — has been taking chances with her wardrobe since the early days of her career on the internet. At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Tana rocked a black minidress with long pink sleeves that trailed along behind her like the train of a wedding dress. The following year, the Las Vegas native wore a dress made to look like a stack of cash in a money clip, which was designed by the legendary fashion house Moschino.

However, she manages to still march to the beat of her own style drum when she’s just hitting the streets of Los Angeles. The MTV: No Filter alum showed off her toned tummy and some serious underboob while rocking a crop top, jeans and a NASCAR jacket while out and about in Hollywood in December 2020.

In November, the content creator stepped out in a steamy all-white ensemble for BFF Ashly Schwan‘s boyfriend Michael Trewartha‘s birthday. The dress was form-fitting with several cut-outs so the starlet could show off some skin. Tana accessorized with a white puffer jacket and white combat boots.

It’s no surprise to see the Bustedness star doing her own thing. The YouTube star — who has over 7.5 million subscribers between her two channels — is all about building her career on her own terms, which includes how she presents herself through fashion.

“I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” Tana exclusively told Life & Style in February 2020. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

