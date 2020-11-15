Another day, another winning look from Tana Mongeau. This time, the popular YouTuber stunned in a bedazzled all-white ensemble while stepping out to dinner in West Hollywood on Friday, November 13.

Tana, 22, wore a form-fitting dress with revealing cut-outs, a matching puffer jacket and chunky combat boots. To complete her ensemble, the Las Vegas native rocked lots of silver rings and opted for a sleek, straight hairstyle.

Based on Tana’s Instagram Stories, the OnlyFans creator dined at BOA Steakhouse with friends for Michael Trewartha‘s birthday. The EDM artist, 24, is dating Tana’s longtime BFF Ashly Schwan — so it’s only fitting she looked her best for the special occasion.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Tana has wowed the streets of Los Angeles. In fact, the former MTV reality TV star is really stepping up her fashion game these days. Working with stylist Tyler Lambert, Tana is pretty much always dressed to the nines, save for the days she’s lounging around in trendy sweatpants.

When Tana isn’t setting style trends, the “Hefner” artist is focused on her multifaceted career, including making music and creating content. However, with great fame comes great … haters. Earlier in November, the TikTok personality was forced to address Photoshop accusations after sharing a snapshot of herself and best friend Noah Cyrus dressed as Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian for Halloween.

“I like both versions. LMFAO. People always try to clock me for edits like I don’t own that s–t,” Tana captioned a side-by-side photo from the Instagram account @problematicfame. “I post VIDEOS of myself online. I am very confident with how I look at all times. I got my makeup contoured to be like Paris for this look and edited as I normally do … ALSO, DIFFERENT POSES, LIGHTING, MAKEUP, DAYS, ETC. Suck my weenie and just know, I am very confident with how I look at all times. XOXO.”

Now, that’s how you shut down trolls.

