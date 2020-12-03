YouTuber Tana Mongeau Shows Off Some Serious Underboob and Her Toned Tummy While Out in L.A.

Someone’s showing off! YouTuber Tana Mongeau flaunted some serious underboob and her toned tummy while enjoying a day out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 2.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the vlogger, 22, rocked a pair of baggy jeans and a black NASCAR jacket with a black Yves Saint Laurent bag on her shoulder. She also wore a white tank top under her coat — and the shirt was cropped quite high, which, obviously, revealed just enough of her breasts to make it a ~lewk~.

It’s no surprise to see the content creator flaunting what she’s got. Tana is known for her steamy and provocative outfits, which she regularly documents on social media. Plus, the Las Vegas native started an OnlyFans account in May amid social distancing during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, just because she likes posting selfies and photo shoots on social media doesn’t mean there isn’t some Photoshop or Facetune in the mix. In fact, the Streamy Award winner clapped back at shade about her editing her photos earlier in November.

“I like both versions. LMFAO. People always try to clock me for edits like I don’t own that s—t,” the “Facetime” singer captioned a side-by-side of two photos of herself, including one from her Halloween costume in which she dressed as Paris Hilton. “I post VIDEOS of myself online. I am very confident with how I look at all times. I got my makeup contoured to be like Paris for this look and edited as I normally do … ALSO, DIFFERENT POSES, LIGHTING, MAKEUP, DAYS, ETC. Suck my weenie and just know, I am very confident with how I look at all times. XOXO.”

The influencer certainly marches to the beat of her own drum — and she wouldn’t have it any other way. “I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” Tana exclusively told Life & Style in February. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

