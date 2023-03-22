An eligible bachelor? Zachary Levi keeps his love life out of the public eye, but fans are still dying to know if the Shazam star is single.

“You know honestly I’ve been in this really kind of very good, healthy moment of just, I don’t know, being with me, loving myself, working on myself. Getting stronger and healthier and waiting for that right woman to enter my life,” the actor revealed to Access Hollywood in April 2019. “I don’t know where she is, but I’m trusting that that’s all going to time out the way it’s supposed to.”

Keep reading for more details on the actor’s love life.

Is Zachary Levi Single?

Since the Chuck alum keeps his dating life out of the public eye, it’s unclear where his relationship stands now.

Is Zachary Levi Married?

While he’s not married right now, the Louisiana native previously tied the knot with Missy Peregrym, whom he was married to from June 2014 to April 2015.

“Nobody can prepare you for marriage. Marriage is a whole other animal!” Zachary told People in March 2015. “With dating, you can be ‘Hey, it’s not working out,’ and you’re out. But marriage, you make a commitment. The easy outs you don’t have anymore. You’re responsible for another person’s life as they are yours.”

Is Zachary Levi Dating?

During the COVID-19 lockdown in May 2022, Zachary played coy when it came to answering questions about his love life.

“I mean, what is everybody doing other than just trying to connect with their loved ones via phone and stuff, you know,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “It helps people in the dating world, it helps people in the gaming world. People doing all of the things.”

However, months later, the Radical Love author spilled the tea on a trip he took with a significant other.

“Me and my girlfriend roadtripped from L.A. to Phoenix,” he subtly mentioned on the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast in March 2021. While he didn’t mention her by name, it was rumored at the time that Zachary was in a relationship with Caroline Tyler.

Where do things for the actor stand now? Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of Zachary’s dating life.