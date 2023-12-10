Jackson Mahomes had a flirty interaction with Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole in the comments section of her December 8 Instagram post.

“So pretty!” Jackson, 23, commented on Kayla’s post, which featured her posing for a series of photos in a leather jacket, jeans and a baseball cap.

“Thanks Jack!” Kayla, 32, replied, along with a smiley face emoji.

Kayla dated Travis, 34, on and off between 2017 and 2022. Jackson’s brother, Patrick Mahomes, is Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate and friend. He and Kayla spent time together at Chiefs games while she was in a relationship with the team’s tight end.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

While Jackson seems to have maintained his friendship with Kayla following her split from Travis, the model’s relationship with Patrick, 28, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, appears to be a bit strained these days. Kayla was one of Brittany’s bridesmaids in 2022, but she unfollowed her on Instagram in October. The decision came amid Brittany’s blossoming friendship with Taylor Swift, who Travis started dating over the summer.

“I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made,” Kayla told People. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there. That doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

In that same interview, Kayla opened up about how distraught she was after her split from Travis. She admitted that it got to the point where she “had a hard time getting out of bed” following the breakup. The internet personality credited therapy with helping her get through that period of being “miserable” and “depressed.”

She also said that therapy helped her cope with the headlines surrounding Taylor, 33, and Travis’ relationship, which went public in September. “I’m so thankful for therapy because had I not done that, I don’t know how I would be reacting right now,” she said. “No clue.”

In a recent interview with Time, Taylor confirmed that she and Travis started dating after he “put [her] on blast” during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast in July. The NFL star had attended Taylor’s Eras tour in Kansas City on July 8 and revealed that he wished he’d gotten a chance to meet her and give her his phone number at the show. The pop star called his public declaration “metal as hell.”

“We started hanging out right after that,” she revealed. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”