Jana Kramer has a lot to celebrate as she expects baby No. 3, though fans grew concerned when she revealed she was hospitalized in the middle of her babymoon with fiancé Allan Russell. Fans are now wondering why she was hospitalized and how she is doing now following the health scare.

Why Was Jana Kramer Hospitalized?

The One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram on October 15 to reveal that she had been hospitalized for a bacterial infection that had “gotten into the kidneys.”

“This resulted in a 2-day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have,” she captioned several selfies from the hospital.

Jana also assured fans that her “baby is good” following the hospitalization.

What Did Jana Kramer Say About Being Hospitalized?

Jana opened up about the health scare in the lengthy Instagram post. “Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned,” she began. “The back pain I’ve been dealing with for weeks wasn’t just back pain. Lesson number one…don’t just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than you think. So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves [sic].”

The “I Got the Boy” singer acknowledged that she previously told fans about her back pain weeks earlier, though “chalked it up to pregnancy and didn’t tell the doctors because back pain is ‘normal’” and she didn’t want to be a “wimp.”

However, one fan messaged her to state that the pain could have been linked to an issue with her kidney. “But not wanting to ruin our babymoon or be sometimes how I can be (slight hypochondriac … and que my closest friends to laugh at slight), we boarded the plane to Florida,” she continued. “When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital.”

Jana explained that the experience taught her to “listen” to her body and to not worry about “inconveniencing people.”

“If you hurt, talk to your doctor,” she said. “Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when you’re not feeling good can become very serious [sic].”

Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

The Michigan native wrapped up the post by giving a shout out to Allan for how he handled the situation. “Find you a man who doesn’t make you feel bad or leave your side when you’re not feeling good,” she concluded. “Shout out to the nurses at Good Samaritan hospital in west palm. Y’all were the sweetest.”

How Is Jana Kramer Doing After She Was Hospitalized?

While the couple’s trip didn’t get off to the best start, Jana revealed they made the best of the vacation and hit the beach after she left the hospital.

“Upside of not feeling good in Florida … this view,” she captioned several photos of her and Allan on the beach via Instagram. “Though it was only one day to enjoy it, we soaked up every minute [sic].”