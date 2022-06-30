All About the Baby Bump! See Photos of Pregnant Celebrities and Stars Wearing a Bikini

Hiding your baby bump is so last season. Ever heard of the term, ‘If you got it, flaunt it?’” Well, that applies to the momma-to-bes too! Celebrities have started to embrace their baby bumps more than ever before, especially in a bikini.

It seems like all of our favorite stars have announced their pregnancies lately, like Shay Mitchell, Lauren Bushnell Lane and Mandy Moore — and while they’re cooking their bun in the oven, they’re also sharing endless content featuring their bump.

“Can’t stop thinking about the day our eyes will meet,” Lauren captioned her March 2021 Instagram photo showing off her growing belly with son Dutton in a swimmy. “I already love you so much. 11 more weeks little one!”

The Bachelor alum revealed that she’s expecting baby No. 2 with husband and country superstar Chris Lane in June 2022. While her stomach is starting to fully pop during her third trimester, we’re sure that the reality star will flaunt the bump in endless summer bikinis.

Maybe Rihanna is to thank for making pregnant women feel confident enough to showcase their pregnant bodies. The Fenty Beauty founder did not change her wardrobe during her pregnancy with baby No. 1, whom she welcomed in May 2022 with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky.

While celebrating a friend’s birthday dinner one month before she was due, the “Work” singer wore low-rise pink jeans and a pink bikini top. She completed the look with a brown jacket that had pink fur around the edges.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that,” she told NYLON in April 2022. “This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Model Ashley Graham is another star that is not afraid to share a pregnant bikini picture online. During both of her pregnancies, the Sports Illustrated model posted endless photos and videos with her belly out, while looking as comfortable as ever.

“Beef patties and babies and bellies and booty,” she captioned her April 2021 Instagram carousel while wearing a bathing suit on a family vacation, as she was pregnant with twins at the time.

Keep scrolling to see pregnant stars sporting their baby bump in bikinis!