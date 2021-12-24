Baby No. 3? Jenna Dewan shared a few baby bump photos with the world on Christmas Eve, making fans wonder if she’s pregnant with her and fiancé Steve Kazee’s second child together.

However, Jenna, 41, was simply sharing memories with her fans when she was expecting son Callum. In her Instagram carousel post, the Step Up actress included several throwback photos from “Christmas Eve’s past,” according to her caption. In the first image, the dancer was seen cradling her belly in front of multiple Christmas trees, whereas the second picture included Steve, 46, holding her on his lap in front of a fireplace adorned with Christmas stockings and lights.

In the last few pictures, Jenna included daughter Everly Tatum, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, whom Jenna shares with Steve. Both little ones were wearing festive red clothes.

“That first pic fooled me into thinking you were pregnant now!” one Instagram user wrote in a comment, while others appeared to believe the same, as one fan wrote, “So pregnant in high heels. Merry Christmas.” However, one commenter wasn’t convinced, as they cheekily pointed out, “Here comes the ‘are you pregnant’ questions.”

This wasn’t the first time fans were confused by one of Jenna’s posts. On Thanksgiving, the former Supergirl star did the same thing by uploading a carousel of photos with Steve. In the first photo, he was holding her baby bump as they smiled for the camera outside.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Jenna wrote via Instagram on November 25. “I love looking back on old photos from past Thanksgivings. Being home with my love, my babes, my family, lots of laughs. Grateful for it all.”

At the time, fans freaked out at the sight of the first image and assumed this was a pregnancy announcement before reading Jenna’s caption.

“I saw the first photo and was like ‘what did I miss’ then I read the caption!” one social media user wrote in the comments. A few others were sad that she wasn’t expecting another child, as one commented, “Darn, was hoping for another cute baby! Have a great Thanksgiving!”

While Steve and Jenna are not expecting another baby for the time being, they’re nevertheless happy to celebrate the holiday season together. Following her divorce from Channing, 41, Jenna started dating Steve in late 2018, after the two were seen making out at a Halloween party. One year later, the pair confirmed they were expecting their first child together. In early 2020, Jenna and Steve were engaged.

Unfortunately, the couple chose to hold their wedding plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.