Betty Draper, Who? See Photos of January Jones’ Best Braless Fashion Moments Over the Years

A stunner! January Jones never fails to turn heads on the red carpet, and that especially includes when the former Mad Men actress decides to wear a fierce braless look.

January, who got her start in Hollywood in the late ’90s, has made it clear that she wears what she likes … no matter what fashion critics have to say. “I think that fashion is an art,” the Spinning Out alum said in a 2013 interview. “It’s a fun way to express yourself — and I sort of like not pleasing people a bit.”

That year, January was criticized for her Prabal Gurung look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “It makes me laugh when the ‘Fashion Police’ hate what I wear,” the mother of one said at the time. “I loved my whole look that night. It was really fun. And I just like people looking at me like I was crazy.”

No matter what kind of attention January’s fashion choices receive, she chooses to “embrace” being a style icon. “I love fashion so much, and I keep trying to push the envelope and keep doing things that are fun for me, different,” she assured.

Unlike January in real life, her character on Mad Men, Betty Draper, dressed in traditionally feminine and often conservative outfits from the ’50s and ’60s. In fact, Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant said the inspiration behind Betty’s wardrobe was none other than her own grandmother.

“Her name was Etoille Estelle Lillard, so she was ‘Double Star Lillard,’ which I loved. She was from the South where they couldn’t really pronounce her name, so they always called her ‘Et-oh-lee’ and she was really part of that society. My grandmother, she was an amazing, amazing designer and seamstress herself,” Janie previously told Glamour.

“She had an apron for every event that matched every dress — she had cocktail aprons and everyday aprons and she designed and built her own clothes, and she was just such a lady,” Janie added. “Also, I would have to say Grace Kelly for Betty Draper as well. Those are really my two main inspirations.”

