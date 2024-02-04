Practice for the Pro Bowl turned into a family affair for Jason Kelce on February 3. The Philadelphia Eagles star was joined by his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three adorable daughters on the field as he got ready for the game.

The NFL shared videos of Jason, 36, playing with his two oldest kids, Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2. The proud dad swung the girls around and watched as they played on obstacle courses that were set up on the field. Kylie, 31, was close by with the pair’s youngest daughter, Bennett, 11 months.

With the Pro Bowl taking place in Florida, the Kelce family was also able to hit up Disney World for a fun family day. They posed for a sweet photo with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at the theme park.

The outing came after Jason praised his brother, Travis Kelce’s, girlfriend, Taylor Swift, while chatting with reporters at Pro Bowl practice on February 2. The pro athlete discussed the “Karma” singer’s popularity and her appearance on NFL broadcasts during Travis’ games.

“The attention [is] there because the audience wants to see it,” Jason explained. “I mean, if people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it. I know that. She’s a world star. She’s the quintessential, you know, artist right now in the world. She’s immensely talented and an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe.”

Jason and Kylie were able to spend quality time with Taylor, 34, at Kansas City Chiefs games on January 28 and January 21. With the Eagles eliminated from the playoffs, Jason showed up to support his brother, 34, as the Chiefs made another Super Bowl run. The pop star sat with Jason and Kylie as she watched her man win the AFC Championship, securing the team a spot in the big game on February 11.

Getty

“Shoutout to the newest members of the Chiefs kingdom,” Jason said on his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast on January 31. “Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year.”

Taylor and Travis debuted their relationship when she attended a Chiefs game in September 2023. She sat with his mom, Donna Kelce, at the stadium. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends,” Travis gushed in an interview on January 31. “It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man. You know, it’s been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated. But I’m having fun with it.”