The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick isn’t just a reality TV A-lister. The former banker is familiar with the pros and cons of corporate America, which helped him rack up more than just a decent net worth! However, Jason has dipped into several other business ventures as well, from which he gradually earned him a higher income.

What Is Jason Tartick’s Net Worth?

Jason’s estimated net worth stands between $1 million and $2 million, according to multiple outlets.

What Does Jason Tartick Do for a Living?

Jason attended the State University of New York College at Geneseo where he earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration. Afterward, he received his master of business administration at the University of Rochester.

For nearly 10 years, Jason worked as the vice president and senior middle market banker at Key Corporate & Commercial Bank in Seattle, according to his LinkedIn profile. Part of the ABC alum’s job was to be the “go-to person for the client deals with strategic issues including capital raising, ownership transition planning, recapitalization of debt structure, interest rate/FX hedging, syndications, private placement, government financing, equipment financing, asset based lending, leveraged finance, M&A, etc [sic],” per Jason’s profile.

In his LinkedIn bio description, Jason listed the multiple business ventures he has taken, including being a “Wall Street Journal best selling author, the host of Apple’s top charting business podcast ‘Trading Secrets,’ entrepreneur of [five] operating companies, investor and speaker.”

Andrew H. Walker/AWNewYork/Shutterstock

“Jason worked for nearly 10 years in banking, earned his MBA in accounting [and] finance and executed over $150,000,000 in lending transactions,” his bio points out. He also listed his current work on his page: investing in Evoke Foods and the Fintron Invest app, cofounding and owning 50 percent of a social media talent agency called Rewired Talent Management, founding the investment company Red Ridge Capital and the educational company Restart Consulting.

Apart from earning income from the sales of his book, The Restart Roadmap, Rewire & Reset Your Career, Jason continues to work as a “professional business speaker,” appearing in multiple opportunities to discuss finance and the business world at various universities, banks and on television.

Jason hosts new episodes of his “Trading Secrets” podcast every Monday where he has spoken with multiple high-profile guests, such as rapper Macklemore, MLB alum Alex Rodriguez, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran and actor Josh Peck.

When Did Jason Tartick Star on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Jason took a break from the corporate lifestyle to star on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in May 2018. Though he was eliminated from the reality dating competition show, Jason proved that he is the ultimate romantic when he gave Becca a scrapbook of their memories together.

After he and Becca went their separate ways, Jason began dating former Bachelor star Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2019. The two announced their engagement in May 2021 and were all set with wedding plans, as Kaitlyn exclusively gushed to Life & Style in October 2022. However, they appeared to hit a bump in the road of their relationship in July 2023 when fans demanded why Kaitlyn was seen without her engagement ring in several social media posts.