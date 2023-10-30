Jeannie Mai, Daughter Monaco's Halloween Costumes [Photos]

Halloween is just around the corner and Jeannie Mai got into the spooky spirit with her daughter, Monaco Mai-Jenkins. The mother-daughter duo dressed up as Baby Shark, after The Real former cohost shared that the little one has been singing the hit song over the past year.

“The most important thing in my world is family,” Jeannie, who shares Monaco with estranged husband Jeezy, captioned her Saturday, October 28, Instagram video.

Not only did the two dress up as the sea creature, but so did Monaco’s aunt, uncle and grandpa. After surprising the child with the costumes, the family took a trip to the pumpkin patch, where they rode train rides while wearing their silly ensembles.

