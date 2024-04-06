Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Country singer Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO promised fans they would be at the 2024 CMT Music Awards after their plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday, April 4.

“When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid air, turned around and said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction,” Bunnie, 44, wrote in the text overlay of a TikTok she posted.

“CMT, I swear we’re coming,” she added in the caption.

The TikTok video showed Bunnie and a group of people looking shaken up from inside an airplane and used the popular “Surprise, surprise” sound in the background. Viewers can also see Bunnie mouthing the words, “What the f–k?”

The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host gave fans an update on their situation in the comments.

“We landed but might have to get back on the same plane,” Bunnie wrote, ending the comment with a sobbing face emoji.

Fans would be more than a little disappointed if Jelly Roll, 39, and Bunnie didn’t make it to the awards show as Jelly Roll is set to perform on stage. Plus, he’s nominated for several CMT Awards, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

Additionally, Bunnie revealed that she’s going to be a part of the show this year as well.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

“Surprise! I’ve been holding a secret in! I am CMT’s official backstage correspondent for the award show!” Bunnie wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Saturday, April 6. “I can’t tell you how honored I am to join the CMT family! Make sure you tune in as I take over the next 48 hrs! Thanks CMT for the amazing opportunity!”

Bunnie’s fans were thrilled to learn the news and she received well wishes from several celebrities, including Priscilla Block and Jessica Simpson.

Jessica, 43, wrote, “Ok this is SUPER EXCITING! LFG!” while country singer Priscilla, 28, added, “Yes you are,” followed by three heart eye emojis.

Jelly Roll will be fresh off of two big wins from the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards where he took home the awards for both Best New Country Artist and Best New Pop Artist.

“My mama always said I had a face for radio and boyyy she ain’t never lied!” Jelly Roll wrote in the caption of the Instagram post he shared on Wednesday, April 3. “We did it again. Thank you iHeart for making me Pop & Country ARTIST OF THE YEAR!! It’s such an honor to even share that stage with such legends.”