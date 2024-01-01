Jelly Roll rang in 2024 with a live performance of “Wild Ones” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora.

The rapper, 39, was joined by singer Jessie Murph in Times Square as they performed their single together, which became the highest-ranking song of Jessie’s career in November after it charted at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Jelly Roll also performed a medley of his other hits, “Halfway to Hell” and “Need a Favor.”

“New Year’s Eve in New York City! It’s a dream come true, baby!” Jelly Roll told the crowd.

Other performers that took the stage in Times Square included LL COOL J, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.

But the New Year’s festivities weren’t limited to just New York City. On the opposite coast, Aqua, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars, among others, joined host Jeannie Mai for performances live from Hollywood. Post Malone sang his hit song “Chemical” from Las Vegas, and rapper Cardi B performed live from Miami Beach.

In a December 4 Instagram post, Jelly Roll ​(real name: Jason Bradley DeFord) reflected on his year so far after turning 39.

“I couldn’t ask for a better birthday,” the “Save Me” singer wrote after coming home to a family party hosted by his wife, Bunnie XO. “I’m surrounded by family that loves me. I write songs and sing them for a living and right now I celebrate having the number 1 song on Country Radio with my sister Lainey Wilson. God is incredible – thanks for all the lovee,” he wrote at the time.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

His captioned concluded, “My wife was waiting for me with my daughter, niece, nephew in law and of course all the dogs when I got home at midnight last night to sing me happy birthday- WHAT A YEAR!”

Jelly Roll had a lot to celebrate as the year came to a close. In November, the Nashville native took home the title of New Artist of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards, giving an emotional speech as he accepted his title.

“There’s something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning New Artist of the Year,” Jelly Roll said during his CMA acceptance speech. “I don’t know where you’re at in your life or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage

He continued his impassioned speech, speaking directly to the audience. “I want to tell you, ‘Success is on the other side. I want to tell you, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason, because what’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you.”