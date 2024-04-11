Bunnie XO may be booked and busy, but she had time to clap back at the haters today! The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host fired back at a critic with receipts after she was accused of photoshopping recent red carpet photos with husband Jelly Roll.

“Who photoshops Getty images,” a comment read that was left o the Thursday, April 11, Instagram post. The negative accusation was included in a video of Bunnie, 44, and her hubby, 39, on the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards ​red carpet. “When ppl say it’s photoshopped or filtered,” the text read over the ​clapback clip.

Bunnie’s comment section was filled with nothing but amazing messages from her fabulous hype squad.

“She said NOT IT! Who takes time out of their day to even write this kind of stuff? Go pet a puppy or something,” one follower wrote. A second person added, “Bunnie is perfectly beautiful without any damn filters…. One badass classy, real, legit boss lady right there. Knows when to be classy, but still badass enough to keep it real and not wanna hide or change who she is at [all].”

Bunnie has been slaying the red carpet alongside Jelly Roll as he dominated award season. The “Son of a Sinner” took home the W in two categories at the iHeart Awards on April 1 for Best New Artist (Country) and Best New Artist (Pop). At the event, Bunnie wore a nude dress with a black lace top layer, while Jelly Roll wore an all-black outfit with a snazzy leather jacket.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, attended the 2024 CMT Awards on April 7 and lit up the red carpet. Bunnie was the lady of the hour wearing a Fjolla Haxhismajli-designed gown that featured a plunging neckline and perfectly hugged her hourglass figure.

Jelly Roll swept the competition and took home the most wins after he was presented with Video of the Year for “Need a Favor,” Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

One day after the celebratory evening, Bunnie lifted up her husband by sharing his success that “has been 20 years in the making.”

“I’ve seen days where we thought no one was listening to the music, & nights that turned into filled arenas. I’ve watched you pour your soul into a pen & write therapeutic hymns for the broken only for those hymns to pour straight into their hearts,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 8. “Therapeutic music that kisses the cracks of their souls & even if just for that moment- they kno they are understood & seen. Papabear your voice is an instrument of healing & the world is your choir. I LOVE YOU IN THIS LIFETIME & EVERY OTHER ONE IM LUCKY TO BE BY YOUR SIDE IN.”