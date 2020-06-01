She’s here! Bachelor in Paradise alum Jenna Cooper gave birth to her and boyfriend Karl Hudson’s daughter, Presley Belle Hudson, on May 30, 2020.

“What a crazy and amazing last couple days,” the former reality star, 30, wrote on Instagram to introduce her baby girl to the world. “She ended up being 7 pounds 7 ounces and 20.75 inches long, and we are already so in love. She also has a full head of brown hair, and the sweetest personality! Thank you so much for all your prayers and well wishes. Feeling incredibly emotional and blessed!”

Days before the birth of her little one, Jenna exclusively opened up to Life & Style about how “excited” she is to be a mother. “I just feel like she’s going to be everything to me,” the Indiana native explained. “Like my world is going to change but I think for the better. So I’m excited and of course nervous — that’s like my style!”

“I feel like bringing a new life into the world that’s ultimately going to have their legacy in the world … it’s just so exciting and I just want to teach her everything and I feel like I have such a big heart and a positive outlook on life and I’m happy to share that with somebody else and to see pieces of me and Karl in her,” she continued. “I mean, I’m really excited to show her the world.”

Jenna and Karl announced they were expecting in January 2020, one week after making their relationship Instagram official. “He has been literally so great,” the blonde beauty gushed about her man. “I don’t know if other guys are like this — hopefully they are — but he’s cooking for me, he’s picking me up food. It’s like, he’s been so sweet so I feel very emotionally taken care of and physically taken care of.”

The new dad has also “been buying” his little girl “so many cute little things” and spoiling Jenna throughout her pregnancy. “He’s just been super supportive literally in like every way, so I feel so lucky about that.”

