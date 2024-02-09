Don’t mess with Dina or Mita when it comes to Doritos Dinamita chips! Jenna Ortega stars in the Super Bowl 2024 commercial for the chip brand and it features two unlikely action stars. Jenna and her grandmothers are wandering through the aisles of a grocery store when the Scream star remembers something she needs in a different aisle.

“I’ll be right back,” Jenna, 21, says to her two grandmothers and walks away.

While Jenna’s away, Dina and Mita spot the last bag of Doritos Dinamitas, but just as they go to grab it, Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez snatches the bag right out from under them. Danny, 31, walks away with a smug smile after his victory, but Dina and Mita aren’t ready to accept defeat. The commercial cuts to the women attacking Danny’s car as he tries to drive away and the three of them continue to battle it out over the chips through traffic and in an apartment where the women pause their pursuit to coo over a baby. Danny slips out through the elevator, but that doesn’t faze the grandmothers as they use a makeshift zipline from the apartment window to head to Danny on the street.

“Woah! That’s dynamite!” Danny says as he tastes a chip.

But that was definitely the wrong thing to say and makes the women angrier.

“It’s not dynamite!” they shout in unison and crash into Danny and grab the bag from the air. “It’s Dinamita.”

Around this time, Jenna shows back up.

“Abuelas! I’ve been looking everywhere for you,” Jenna tells them as she grabs the open bag of chips for herself.

It turns out, not even a grandmother’s love can keep Jenna safe as the women glare at Jenna as she walks away, and they get ready to steal back their chips.

Jenna isn’t a stranger to commercials, and she told People on Monday, February 5, that filming the ad felt like “coming home.”

“For the first year of my career, I was only allowed to do commercials,” the Wednesday star said. “And I did some big ones, but nothing to the level of this or to this extent. So, it was like a weird nostalgic, ‘Wow, it’s been 12 years and then this is where I’m at now.'”

A teaser for the ad was released a couple of weeks before the full commercial and ​showed Jenna coming upon empty shelves where the Dinamita chips were supposed to be. The You star ​looked scared, implying she knew about the impending chaos​.

“I kind of pull people in with the horror aspect and I think people think we’re leading that route,” Jenna said. “I’ll always be happy to do a horror project, which is why it was fun paying homage to it in that little teaser.”