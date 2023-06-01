Mother knows best! Jenna Ortega was seemingly shaded by her mother, Natalie Lopez Ortega, after ​a photo of the Wednesday star, 20, ​smoking a cigarette circulated the internet late last month.

Natalie, who is a nurse, posted a series of ​since-deleted messages via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 31, and publicly condemned her daughter’s habit.

Jenna’s mom first uploaded a meme of the Lord of the Rings character Gollum with the satirical text, “Don’t believe those lies about cigarettes being bad for you. I’ve been smoking for most my 21 years, and I feel great!”

On a more serious note, the celebrity parent shared the unhealthy side effects of smoking cigarettes by sharing screenshots of web articles, which highlighted “damaged teeth and gums.” The image shared that yellow teeth are one of the “notorious” outcomes of long-term smoking and people who partake develop “gum disease and persistent bad breath.” Additionally, smokers are “twice as likely to lose teeth as non-smokers.”

Natalie proceeded to post a quote claiming people find cigarette smoke to be “repulsive,” which “quickly counters” the aesthetically pleasing visuals of “looking cool.”

Paramount Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Although Natalie’s subliminal messages to the You actress were ​seen as a form of tough love, she ended the series of posts with a sweet message.

“A mother is always a mother. She never stops worrying about her children, even when they are all grown up and have children of their own,” the text read.

Jenna has yet to publicly respond to her mother’s messages.

An eagle-eyed fan noticed Natalie’s Instagram Stories and posted a screen recording of her posts on Twitter the same day.

“Jenna Ortega’s mom is sending shots at her own daughter about smoking via her Instagram story ain’t no way,” the online user captioned the tweet.

One person responded, “Freaking funny and so, so true. I hope she listens.” A different demanded that “all mothers should do when they see their kids smoking.”

However, others thought Jenna’s mom should have kept their family views and possible feud off social media.

A third Twitter user chimed in, “Naw NGL, I think they should keep this off the net and just talk about it in person. We all know what happened last time someone wanted to let the world know about their family drama … [sic].”

The young Hollywood star’s mom may be stern when it comes to her health, but Natalie is nothing short of a supportive parent. In fact, the mother of six recently praised the Scream star for accomplishing so much at such a young age.

“When we started this journey, I never in my wildest dreams thought that you would have the success you’ve had by the age of 20,” Natalie captioned an April 2022 Instagram post alongside a photo of a young Jenna next to the Hollywood sign. “It’s been a hard road and you’ve taken so many more losses than wins, but you’ve stayed on your path. The wins you’ve had have come from hard work, dedication and God’s grace. May He always walk alongside you and give you the strength you need to continue to live your dream. Love you to the moon.”