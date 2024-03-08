Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper raised some eyebrows during the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, between the lingering touches on the red carpet and their stolen glances onstage at LA’s Shrine Auditorium. “Jen has always had a thing for Bradley. When she’s around him, there’s no denying it,” a source exclusively dishes to Life & Style. “They have chemistry.”

“It’s the kind of touch you give somebody to indicate familiarity,” body language expert Patti Wood says of Jen running her hands along Bradley’s back at the awards show. “They know each other well, and they’re comfortable with intimate touch.”

She then points out that Bradley, 49, “is looking down and enjoying the view,” adding, “He appreciates how good Jen looks, and she’s bringing him in closer.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bradley and Jen, 55, were romantically linked after costarring in the 2009 romcom He’s Just Not That Into You, but he down- played their relationship when they were spotted out having a cozy dinner together in NYC, describing the former Friends star as just that— a friend. As for whether Jen would like her friendship with Bradley to turn into something more, Life & Style’s source says the actress would “totally date” the Maestro star.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

There’s just one problem: Bradley’s pretty much taken! He’s been seeing Gigi Hadid since October, and the supermodel, 28, isn’t interested in sharing her man with anyone. “Gigi doesn’t know Jen, but she’s heard enough,” says the source, adding that while Gigi would never tell Bradley who to be pals with, “she’d rather he and Jen didn’t hang out.”