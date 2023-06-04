Out and about! Jennifer Lopez, alongside her kids Emme and Max, stepped out for a celebratory lunch following her and husband Ben Affleck’s $60 million dollar home purchase.

The trio were spotted in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, June 3, and the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer, 53, was twinning with Emme in dark blue denim. The songstress kept her hair slicked back in a ponytail and finished the look with a Gucci x Adidas collaboration white blouse, a Gucci crossbody bag and sunglasses. Meanwhile, the 14-year-old twins Emme and Max matched in navy and both wore crewnecks.

The outing follows news that the “Jenny from the Block” artist and Argo director, 50, reportedly purchased a $60 million dollar mansion in Beverly Hills, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The massive property — perfect for their blended family which includes Ben’s kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11 — features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. The home is also complete with a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities.

Ben and Jen met in 2002 while filming their movie Gigli. While they were set to walk down the aisle in September 2003, they called off their wedding just days before exchanging their vows. After reuniting in April 2021 after a nearly 17-year break, the A-list couple has made it a point to successfully blend their families.

“Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart,” an insider told In Touch in June 2021. “He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long. Emme and Max really like [their] mom’s new boyfriend.”

As for the “On My Way” singer’s son, the insider noted that “it was easy” for Ben to form a solid bond, as the two “talked about cars and Batman.”

“[Max] and Ben connected over movies and video games,” the source added at the time. “Ben’s relationships with his own kids is what makes him so relatable.”

After the Good Will Hunting cowriter and the Selena actress tied the knot in August 2022, J. Lo opened up about how important it was for them to include their respective children in their new life together.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” the Grammy Award winner wrote via her newsletter, On the JLo, after announcing that they exchanged vows. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”