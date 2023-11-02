Jennifer Lopez opened up about her marriage to Ben Affleck, revealing that she couldn’t be in a better place with her husband in a new interview with Vogue.

“I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else,” Jennifer, 54, said in the interview published Thursday, November 2.

The Hustlers star continued about her husband, 51, who she wed in July 2022, saying, “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value.”

Arturo Holmes / Staff

“I am finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” the “Jenny from the Block” singer added. “Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”

The “On the Floor” singer famously dated the Batman actor in the early 2000s, even setting a September 2003 wedding date before they called it off days before exchanging vows.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple shared in a joint statement at the time. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

The pair never rescheduled their nuptials, and eventually announced their split in January 2004. Jennifer married Marc Anthony in June 2004, while Ben and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in June 2005.

Despite their split, there was no bad blood between Jennifer and Ben, which likely led to their rekindled romance in April 2021. A little over one year later, the couple married.

Jennifer, who shares twins Emme and Max with Marc, 55, is now stepmom to Ben’s kids – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – who he shares with the 13 Going on 30 star, 51.

Gotham / Contributor

In January 2023, the Marry Me star admitted blending her and Ben’s families and moving in together was an “emotional transition.” Jennifer said reconnecting nearly two decades after their 2004 split, though, was well worth it.

“When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing,” she said of Ben. In August 2023, a source told Life & Style about Jennifer, “She believes she and Ben needed that time apart so they could both grow. Ben completes her life,” adding, “He’s her soulmate and best friend.”

Not only is Jennifer happy at home, but the singer and actress has “come to see aging as an achievement.” The insider continued, “She’s proud of her success and feels sexier and more confident than ever.”

The source concluded by saying the “Let’s Get Loud” singer has “become much more mature with age.”

“She doesn’t sweat the small stuff. It’s a magical time in her life, and she’s thrilled to shout it from the rooftops.”