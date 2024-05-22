Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Plunging Dress for Atlas Premiere

Jennifer Lopez looked heavenly at the Mexico City, Mexico, premiere of her new Netflix movie Atlas, wearing a plunging white ruffled cape dress on Tuesday, May 21.

The “On the Floor” singer’s frock fastened at the waist and was open in the front, showing off Jennifer’s toned legs. The $24,790 dress was from Chloé’s fall/winter 2024 ready to wear collection.

While husband Ben Affleck remained in Los Angeles and didn’t accompany Jennifer, 54, amid their marriage woes, he was photographed wearing his wedding ring again after going without it for several days.

While the Hustlers star was in Mexico, Ben, 51, was photographed leaving Santa Monica eatery Giorgio Baldi on Tuesday, May 21, with the gold band back on his left hand. The pair are living apart amid their marriage crisis, less than two years after tying the knot.