Jennifer Lopez Wears Form-Fitting Skirt That Shows Off Her ~Assets~ While Out and About in L.A.

Killing it! Jennifer Lopez was spotted in a cute form-fitting skirt that showed off her incredible ~assets~ while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 24 — and the photos prove that the pop singer has still got it when it comes to style.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 52-year-old could be seen rocking a tight grey plaid skirt that fanned out mid-way down her thighs. She also donned a black sleeveless turtleneck and matching pumps. Additionally, she wore black and white sunglasses and held a black mini Hermès bag.

J. Lo met up with boyfriend Ben Affleck during the outing — and the pair didn’t hide their love for one another while being photographed holding hands.

The happy couple — who originally dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged for several months before their split — are seemingly interested in settling down with one another. An insider previously told In Touch that Jen and Ben, 49, “are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own.”

“They just checked out a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse,” the source gushed before adding that all of the homes the duo is interested in are “over the top insane.”

What’s even better is that their respective children are “super excited about their future home,” the insider raved. The A-listers and their families “want privacy, and they want to live the good life. Whichever place they choose, it’ll be the perfect home to blend their family.” The “Jenny From the Block” singer shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony while the Argo actor shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

It also appears that a second engagement is just “around the corner” for the twosome, a separate insider previously revealed to In Touch. “It’s no secret” that the Maid in Manhattan actress “wants to be married,” the insider explained, while the Batman star “still feels that Jennifer was the one that got away.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jennifer’s sexy skirt and her stunning ~assets~!

