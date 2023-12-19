Jennifer Love Hewitt showed off a fresh haircut in August only to be accused of getting plastic surgery in the comments section by critics. Now, the 9-1-1 actress addressed the since-deleted photos and admitted that “aging in Hollywood is really hard.”

“It’s really hard because you can’t do anything,” Jennifer, 44, said during a December appearance on the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast. “I was getting my hair done and I had not a stitch of makeup on. So, I threw on a filter and it was just a filter that at the time looked nice and the lighting at the salon. I really gave it no thought and I put it on and the picture ended up somewhere and a bunch of people were like, ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable. She’s unrecognizable and so she’s gone to filters because she doesn’t want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.’”

The Ghost Whisperer star then recalled her September clapback at the haters when she posted a series of heavily filtered selfies, joking that they were natural and not edited. Although Jennifer stood up for herself, she confessed that pretending that the negative chatter doesn’t affect her “is a lie.”

“We’re human and yes, they’re known as haters and they’re known as people who like – you’re just supposed to turn your comments off,” Jennifer explained, adding, “It’s human nature to be like, ‘What do people think about me?’”

Jennifer Love Hewitt/ Instagram

That being said, the hurtful comments about the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress’ appearance don’t upset her because she’s being trashed, but because she knows her daughter, Autumn James, will face the same scrutiny when she ages.

“I’m a mother of a girl and it’s dangerous what we put on people. It’s dangerous, I think, to say to women, ‘You can’t look like you’re not 22 to me anymore because I don’t know how to take that.’”

Now, when it comes to Jennifer’s outlook on aging, she believes it is “a privilege” because “every line” is a reflection of a “smile or laugh” she’s had throughout her life.

This isn’t the first time the Hollywood star has opened up about her physical appearance. During her September clapback, Jennifer addressed claims that she got a brow lift and denied the accusations.

“I didn’t even know you could lift your brows like that. The only thing that I’ve done is microblading with Audrey, who I love,” she said via Instagram at the time. “I don’t have anything on them today really, except this product, but it’s the Rare Beauty lifting gel stuff. I mean, Selena [Gomez], ‘thank you’ is all I can say. I love it, so I’m going to put it up so that you know what it is, but that’s what it is. That is the brow lifting that people are talking about. That’s all I got.”