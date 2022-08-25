Her heels are made for walking! Jessica Simpson flaunted her toned legs and defined abs in a brown bikini with matching chunky high heels.

“Without [three] kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini,” the blonde beauty, 42, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, August 25, in which she also donned a pair of sunglasses and a white sun hat. “It is the little things that make me happy (finally, the @jessicasimpsonstyle Dany is in my fav color — LEOPARD).”

Jess and her husband, Eric Johnson, share their three children, daughters Maxwell and Birdie Mae and son Ace Knute. This wasn’t the first time the “I Wanna Love You Forever” artist has shared sultry photos of herself rocking a bathing suit. Just one day prior, Jessica shared an image of her sporting a sexy black cut-out one-piece and matching high heels on a beach.

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

“The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht,” she captioned the post on Wednesday, August 24. “Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure. Adios, Cabo San Lucas.”

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Over the past few months, the Jessica Simpson Collection founder has updated her fans on her weight loss progress. In an April 7 Instagram selfie, Jess took pride in wearing a bikini.

“I have gained and lost 100 lbs 3x [sic], so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” the mom of three wrote at the time. “Hard work. Determination. Self-love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today.”

That month, Jess also opened up on The Real about how she managed to lose weight each time after giving birth.

“I believe in setting small goals for yourself because, in my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible,” she explained on April 18. “So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal.”

However, Jess also pointed out that wearing a bikini “was never [her] main goal” in the end, noting that she “did that in [her] 20s.”

“I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on a bikini because I thought I was just going to be in a one-piece,” she added, referring to the mid-April trip to Mexico she took with her family. “When I put that two-piece on, I got super emotional, and I was like, ‘I did this, it happened.’ So, it was just, like, in the moment, and I wanted to share it with everyone because I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible.”