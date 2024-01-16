jessica simpson shows off weight loss in plunging jumpsuit

Jessica Simpson looked incredible in a new series of photos that she posted to Instagram on Monday, January 15. The singer put her weight loss on display in a tight plunging jumpsuit.

Jess, 43, captioned her post with nothing but an emoji of a pair of eyes. In addition to solo shots in the look, she also included some pictures with her daughter Maxwell, 11. The Open Book author added a cheetah print jacket to her ensemble, which matched the coat that Maxwell was wearing in the photos that they took together. Ashlee Simpson also popped up with the ladies in one final image.

Since giving birth to her youngest child, Birdie, 4, in March 2019, Jessica has lost more than 100 pounds. In 2020, she revealed that she was able to fit into jeans that she hadn’t worn since 2006.

jessicasimpson/Instagram

“I was in complete shock,” the former reality star admitted. “It was a good 40th birthday present. I’ve tried to pull those things over my hips so many times. I just thought my hips, from having babies, would never go back, but the jeans went up.”

She kept up her fitness and nutrition regime in the years that followed. In January 2023, Jessica was able to fit into her cheerleading jacket from 8th grade.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress previously revealed that she “tipped the scale at 240 [pounds]” before giving birth to Birdie. It took her six months to lose 100 pounds and “feel like [herself] again.” She credited a nutritionist with helping her to “get [her] eating habits right.”

jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica’s weight has fluctuated throughout her career. Even though she’s in better shape than ever, she said that nothing’s changed regarding the public’s fixation on her size. The chatter around her body has admittedly been “confusing” for her three kids, whom she shares with her husband, Eric Johnson.

“I try not to complain about myself in front of them,” Jessica shared. “I try to not diet. They just see me living a healthy lifestyle. That’s why I quit drinking. I was like, ‘OK, they’re going to pick up on everything I do. I’ve got to be a good role model.”

The clothing designer has been sober since November 2017. “There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic,” she said in 2021. “The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”