Fierce and Fabulous! Jessica Simpson Shows Off Weight Loss in Cutout Jumpsuit for NYC Night [Photos]

Three kids later and Jessica Simpson is looking better than ever! The singer stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, November 28, and she looked absolutely incredible with her recent weight loss on full display.

Jessica, 43, previously revealed that she lost more than 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child in 2019. She used Harley Pasternak’s Body Reset Diet book to guide her weight loss journey.

“[I don’t] really look at it as, like, a weight loss journey,” she shared. “I think it’s a journey of empowerment and self love and acceptance.”

