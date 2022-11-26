Don’t mess with a mama bear. Jessie James Decker slammed fans who accused her of Photoshopping fake abs onto her kids in a new photo.

The “I Still Love You” artist, 34, shared a fun group snapshot of her children, Vivianne, Forrest and Eric, via Instagram on Saturday, November 26, captioning the shot, “Vacation Decker style.” The kiddos, whom Jessie shares with husband Eric Decker, all smiled for the camera while posing in their swimsuits in front of a scenic tropical backdrop.

While the picture only exuded positive vibes, several Instagram users alleged that Jessie had edited fake abs onto her children upon noticing each youngster’s ripped six-packs.

Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram

“Surely this is an app, but I don’t see anyone saying as much,” one person commented, to which Jessie replied, “Yeah, I used an ‘ab’ app on my small children wtf.”

A separate commenter chimed in by writing, “Weird?” and Jessie immediately replied, “What’s weird?”

Instagram

Others also expressed their doubt, with one claiming, “I’m really wondering if these are real.”

Previously, however, Jessie has shared with fans that her 8-year-old daughter is a competitive gymnast, which would explain the rock-hard abs. Three weeks prior to their family vacay, the Kittenish clothing founder gushed about Vivianne’s impressive balance beam and uneven bars routines that the young athlete performed in a competition.

Instagram

“Proud mama over here!!! … Vivi swept first place in bars and beam!!!” Jessie captioned an Instagram video on November 6, featuring clips of Vivianne competing. “Not only was my baby girl sick and not able to practice for almost 2 weeks, she still came in fearless, strong, brave and ready to conquer!!! The whole gang came to watch, and it was such a fun and exciting day for her first meet back for the season!! I also want to note during awards ceremony as they gave out the awards for floor (Vivi got second place) Vivi whispered ‘Great job’ and smiled at the sweet girl standing next to her who got first place, and it made me so proud of her kindness and sportsmanship!”

Jessie and Eric, 35, welcomed Vivianne in March 2014, followed by Eric, 7, in September 2015 and Forrest, 4, in March 2018.

The couple have proudly shared adorable moments alongside their three youngsters via social media. Their youngest son, Forrest, made headlines on September 22 when Jessie shared an Instagram video of him impersonating Elvis Presleyin honor of the 2022 biopic film Elvis starring Austin Butler.

“My little guy is SO ready for Elvis,” the mom captioned her post at the time. Three days later, she credited Forrest with choosing the late singer’s song “Suspicious Minds” for her Dancing With the Stars performance on September 26.

“The morning Forrest aka little Elvis chose the song we are dancing to on @dancingwiththestars,” Jessie captioned a separate Instagram post at the time. “This is for you, Forresty.”