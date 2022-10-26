Country and chic! Singer Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker live in a gorgeous home in Nashville with their three children, daughter Vivianne and sons Eric and Forrest.

The country crooner and retired NFL star will appear during the season 19 premiere of MTV Cribs on Thursday, October 27, and Life & Style obtained exclusive photos inside their sprawling house.

The abode features tons of interesting and unique spaces that perfectly fit their family’s needs. For example, their kids’ playroom space is a dream for active littles ones and features a rock wall, monkey bars and a long inflatable tumble mat for gymnastics.

Of course, not every space is for their children. Jessie’s recording space is is painted pink and green, including unique pink sound dampeners. It’s a place for the “Grow Young With You” singer to focus on her art and get a bit creative in her own designated area of the house.

For Eric, the athlete has a fully decked out gym for his intense sweat sessions. However, considering Jessie has an incredibly fit figure, it’s safe to say she probably also gets a lot of use out of their workout room.

The “Flip My Hair” singer previously gushed that their current home checked “off every item on the wish list” after they moved into the space in 2019.

“We do not plan on moving anymore, we’ve moved a lot,” Jessie told People at the time, adding that they renovated their “beautiful” space to make it “totally our style” for their busy family. “We keep saying this is the forever home, and it’s every dream we’ve ever had.”

One thing that was a non-negotiable for Jessie was that she wanted two islands in the kitchen for food prep and hosting.

“I was adamant that I have two islands in the kitchen,” she said, explaining that she’s learned from personal experiences. “I’ve found a lot of times when I have one big island I’ve been trying to cut things and chop and then trying to serve and entertain at the same time and it just doesn’t work. So having two islands is going to be a game changer at our new house.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jessie and Eric’s Nashville home!

MTV Cribs premieres on MTV on Thursday, October 27, at 8 p.m. EST