Country singer Jessie James Decker hasn’t been shy when it comes to shooting down plastic surgery rumors, as well as opening up about procedures she’s undergone, such as a breast enhancement.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant admitted in May 2021 to getting her breasts done and going “big” after she and husband Eric Decker decided that their three children, Vivianne, born in 2014, Eric Jr. who arrived in 2015 and Forrest, who was born in 2018, would complete their family.

“I treated myself … to new boobies! After deciding we were done having babies, I was finally ready to go big or go home,” Jessie captioned an Instagram bikini selfie where she showed off her new chest.

“I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button. But with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size, I decided to do it,” the “Flip My Hair” singer confessed.

“They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus, some,” Jessie shared, adding she was now a bigger size than before having children.

“I feel great. I’m super happy with them and felt like a brand-new woman when I was trying on our new [Kittenish] swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted. It’s not for everybody, but it was certainly for me!” the “My Cowboy” artist continued. “I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy.”

While Jessie was open about her new breasts, she has previously shot down rumors that she had plastic surgery to regain her incredible bikini body after Forrest’s birth. In 2019, fans were rampantly speculating that she had work done to look so amazing in a neon green bikini, flaunting her amazing post-baby figure in an Instagram photo.

“She had a lot of surgery done. It doesn’t look cute,” one user wrote in the comments, while another asked, “What did she have done?!?” Jessie then chimed in to respond to both people, “Yeah, I’m wondering the same thing,” followed by a crying laughing emoji. The singer later confirmed in an Instagram story that she never underwent surgery and admitted she was lucky enough to not get stretch marks during her three pregnancy weight gains.

Jessie worked hard through diet and exercise to get her post-baby body back after having each of her kids. “I have been every shape and size over the last 4 1/2 years from having children and never had to worry about losing weight until I had kids. I had [a] good metabolism and had always been that way before,” she told fans in a January 2019 Instagram post.

She showed off a before and after photo of her post-natal body after having her youngest son, and how she had slimmed down and regained her pre-baby figure after months of hard work. “Having children definitely changed everything and I’m so blessed and grateful to have my babies as y’all know. But it definitely can test your self-esteem when you are used to looking and feeling a certain way,” Jessie added.