Jimmie Allen shocked fans when he revealed that he secretly welcomed twins with another woman amid his divorce from estranged wife, Alexis Gale. In light of the news, fans are now wondering how many children the “Best Shot” singer has and where he stands with Alexis.

How Many Kids Does Jimmie Allen Have?

The Delaware native became a father when he welcomed son Aadyn in 2015 with an unknown woman. He later welcomed daughter Naomi in 2020, daughter Zara in 2021 and son Cohen in 2023 with Alexis.

Ten months after he announced his split from Alexis in April 2023, Jimmie revealed that he is the father of twins Amari and Aria in March 2024. The babies were just 9 months old at the time of the announcement.

“I have 6 kids,” he wrote in an Instagram Stories post on March 19, 2024. “I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs.”

In addition to the announcement, Jimmie shared several slides that featured photos of his kids as he introduced his followers to the twins. Despite confirming he is the father to Amari and Aria, the “This Is Us” singer did not reveal who their mother is.

When Did Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale Split?

Jimmie announced that he and Alexis decided to call it quits when she was pregnant with baby No. 3 in April 2023.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex [and] I have made the decision to separate,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year. Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Jimmie filed for divorce from Alexis on April 28, 2023, in Williamson County, Tennessee, according to People. Alexis filed her own suit just hours later, with both parties citing “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for their split.

Courtesy of Jimmie Allen/Instagram

A rep for the couple told People they decided to rekindle their romance in October 2023. While neither Jimmie nor Alexis have commented on the status of their relationship, she seemingly implied they split again by sharing a cryptic post via her Instagram Stories after he revealed the twins.

“Character is who you are when no one’s watching,” she wrote in the text post.