A random coincidence? Joe Alwyn was spotted in Los Angeles at the same time as his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Conversations with Friends actor, 33, was spotted wearing a baseball hat and sunglasses at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Friday, March 15. The timing is interesting considering Joe’s ex was reportedly taking a break from her Eras tour in the same Southern California city.

Only one day later, the “You Belong With Me” singer, 34, was spotted on a date night at L.A. hotspot at Birds Streets Club with her football player boyfriend, 34.

Joe is seemingly in town for work-related reasons involving one of Taylor’s friends, Emma Stone. The pair are working together on a new project titled Kinds of Kindness with director Yorgos Lanthimos. The plot of the movie remains under wraps, but the production is set to hit theaters in June 2024.

Taylor and Joe first sparked their relationship in 2016, dating for six years before ultimately calling it quits at the beginning of 2023. The pair were notoriously private and were rarely photographed during their relationship. Taylor later seemingly regretted the effort she put into hiding her romance, telling TIME she locked herself in her house “for a lot of years.”

“I’ll never get that time back,” the “Shake It Off” artist said in December 2023. “I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”

The pop star is currently gearing up for the release of her next album, The Tortured Poet Department, which Swifties largely think will touch on her former relationship with the actor. Some of the most telling signs is the album title as Joe revealed in December 2022 that he had a group chat with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott called The Tortured Man Club.

“It hasn’t had much use recently,” Joe admitted while speaking to the Gladiator actor for Variety’s Actors on Actors interview. Paul responded, “No. I feel like we’re much less tortured now.”

The album, set to debut on April 19, is also exactly one year after Taylor was photographed at dinner with bestie Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Immediately after the night out, the Deadpool actor unfollowed Joe and fans were convinced Taylor spilled tea about their split during that dinner.

TTPD will also reportedly have songs inspired by her new romance with Travis, a source told Us Weekly on March 1. “Taylor has already written songs about Travis,” the insider told the publication. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”