Shortly after John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh sparked engagement rumors, the 42-year-old pro wrestler shared a cryptic tweet about marriage that raises even more speculation on the couple’s current relationship status.

“‘A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short’ — Andre’ Maurois,” John tweeted on Tuesday, February 18. Fans immediately replied with comments regarding a possible engagement. “Are you getting married?” wrote one person. “Congratulations!” wrote another.

John’s tweet came one day after his lady was spotted wearing a ring on ~that~ finger while she was out with her beau in San Diego, California on February 17. In the photo, John was posing with two young fans while Shay posed in the background with her very noticeable rock on her left hand. John first fueled engagement rumors on Valentine’s Day when he shared a meme of a man holding a purple candy heart, which read “Say yes.”

John and Shay began dating in March 2019, and though it’s been less than a year, the pair seem to be super into each other. During their second public appearance at the Dolittle movie premiere on January 11, the two packed on the PDA, showing the world how head over heels they are about each other.

“John and Shay arrived hand in hand to [the] carpet and walked into carpet holding hands,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “He whispered a few things in her ear to reassure her on [the] carpet, a few gentle kisses on lips. Very sweet. She seemed totally comfortable and happy to be by his side.”

It seems like John couldn’t be doing better these days amid the news that his ex Nikki Bella, whom he was with for 6 years, is engaged and expecting a baby with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The Total Bellas star and the former Dancing With the Stars pro announced they’re engaged in early January. A few weeks later, they revealed they’re expecting their first child together.

It looks like both couples are getting their fairytale endings!