Johnny DePhillipo has been enjoying the single life since his messy split from ex-fiancée Victoria Fuller last year. The Bachelor Nation ​star slid in Jennifer Aniston’s DM’s in an attempt to shoot his shot at her heart and also admitted that he has his eyes on The Golden Bachelor’s April Kirkwood.

“I will say I did DM Jennifer Aniston. I can’t help myself, she’s my crush,” Johnny, 27, admitted to Page Six during a boozy truth or drink game published on Tuesday, December 19. “I think I said something like, ‘You are beautiful.’ I dunno.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum pulled out his phone and not only realized that the Friends star, 54, didn’t respond but he unsent his message. So, he sent her a follow-up DM and expressed for the second time how “beautiful” she is.

A few tequila shots later, Johnny revealed who he would “love to date” from Bachelor Nation – and it wasn’t Hunter Haag, whom he’s been texting for quite some time.

“April from the new season’s kind of hot,” he said, admitting that he needs a “cougar” in his life before proposing a toast to her.

“April, you’ve had the old cow. Now, you want the young bull,” he said in reference to The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner. “Take a ride on the wild side. April, you’re beautiful.”

Fans first met Johnny during Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s duo season of The Bachelorette. After Gabby, 32, sent him packing, he joined the season 8 cast of Bachelor in Paradise and fell into a whirlwind romance with Victoria, 30, after coupling up at the second rose ceremony of the season.

The pair continued their engagement after filming as eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation fans briefly spotted Johnny in the background of an August 2022 Instagram video posted by Victoria. Two months later, Zachary Reality reported that a BiP engaged couple had “already broken up” and all signs and fingers pointed toward Johnny and Victoria.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Later that month, the former medical sales rep faced cheating accusations with now-boyfriend Greg Grippo after fans spotted them together in Italy. Victoria denied cheating on Johnny, however, she confirmed her relationship with Greg, 27 in November 2022 during the explosive BiP season 8 reunion.

Johnny and Victoria discussed their split at the reunion, but they weren’t on the same page. The influencer claimed she wanted to end the engagement if they continued “fighting this much, this soon and this toxic.” Johnny, on the other hand, claimed she “switched up” and immediately started dating Greg.

“I still consider talking to someone else while we’re working on our issues cheating or emotional cheating,” Johnny told Victoria. “I wish you all the best in life and I think I need to kinda take a step back now and rebuild myself.”