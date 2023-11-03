The Golden Bachelor contestant April Kirkwood claimed that Gerry Turner ignored her during the show and said she’s happy she was eliminated.

“I’m glad he’s not my guy!” April, 65, said while appearing on the Thursday, November 2, episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “I don’t look like I belong on a wedding cake with him.”

Despite not finding love with Gerry, 72, April said she’s hopeful she will still find romance. “I gotta find my guy. I’ll know it [because] I fall in love right away,” the reality star told Nick, 43. “There’s certain things that I attach to somebody and then I [realize I’m in love and] had [Gerry] been somebody like that when I lose all my brains, I would have been a maniac.”

April – who earned a reputation for her eccentric personality – then explained that she would have been “ripping off my panties and running and dancing” around the Bachelor Mansion if she had developed feelings for Gerry.

While appearing on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor, April caught the attention of Gerry and remained on the show until the fourth week. However, she said they never would have made their relationship work because they lead “very different” lifestyles.

“I really wasn’t feeling the connection to Gerry, so I didn’t care what happened,” April continued. “I’m here to have a good time [and] I’m here to try and if it works, it works. If not, phone will ring the next minute.”

She then admitted she felt like Gerry ignored her during several occasions on the show. “There were times when Gerry and I talked and he just seems to look right past me,” the retired therapist claimed. “And as a counselor, I’ll tell you the meanest thing you can ever do to any human being is ignore them, and that did hurt my heart. … I mean, tell me you don’t like me, tell me you think I’m a bi-atch or I’m naive, I’m sweet, tell me anything, but don’t ignore me.”

April then alleged that the father of two “looked through my being and my soul and my heart … constantly.” She explained, “It really gave me the intention that I had set to be and be courageous and look for love [elsewhere]. But, I will never ignore anybody.”

Now that time has passed since filming, April said that she views her elimination as a blessing in disguise.

ABC

“There was nothing I could do. That’s OK, because it made me stronger because now I know that I will never be more forward in telling people, ‘I see you, I know [and] you are important,’” she stated. “There’s no reason to be nasty or cold or rude or dismissive.”

While things didn’t work out between Gerry and April, fans will get to watch his love story unfold as he pursues romances with his final three contestants, Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.