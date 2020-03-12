Twinning all the time! Jordyn Woods shared a few photos and video clips from her trip to Dubai with mom Elizabeth Woods and sister Jodie Woods on March 12 … and needless to say, the 22-year-old and her younger sibling look more and more alike every day.

“@jordynwoods TWIN,” the 15-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories over a selfie with her model sister, where both babes rocked similar braided hairstyles and complementary glamorous makeup. In a second video clip, the two sisters can be seen posing for the camera and showing off their flawless faces. “We cute,” Jodie captioned the clip. Jordyn reposted both to her own Stories as well.

Considering the resemblance, you’ve probably guessed this isn’t the first time these two have had a twin moment. In fact, the teenager once proved she could unlock Jordyn’s iPhone using FaceID … with her own face. “Genuinely shook,” the FrstPlace founder wrote about the phenomenon on Twitter in August 2019. Trust us, so were we.

One of the best things about their physical resemblance is that it really brings out the emotional core of their connection as sisters. “Thank you, mom and dad,” Jordyn wrote over a set of selfies of the dynamic duo on Instagram in April 2019. “I didn’t know that when I asked for a baby sister 13 years ago, my mom would birth another me.”

“I never knew how much we looked alike until now … nobody understands how much love I have for this girl,” Jodie captioned another selfie of the Los Angeles natives the same month. “I look up to her in so many ways. Sisters by blood but best friends by choice. I love you, Jordy.”

After the bombshell cheating scandal involving Jordyn and Khloé Kardashian‘s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019, the influencer was ostracized from her friend group — including Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou — and started spending a lot more time with family. Considering her close bond with her cute fam, it’s no surprise to see these two starlets enjoying their time together in the United Arab Emirates.

Scroll through the gallery to see Jordyn and Jodie twinning in Dubai!