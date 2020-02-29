Killin’ it! Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram Stories to show off a little bit of her workout routine on February 28 — and needless to say, we’re super proud of her for revealing that she beat one of her personal records in the gym. Talk about hard work paying off.

“When you beat your record,” the 22-year-old wrote over a photo of herself giving the thumbs up next to someone else’s arm wearing an Apple Watch. On the device, Jordy’s time read one minute and 17 seconds. Whatever exercise she did, she did it fast, y’all.

Additionally, the brunette beauty showed off two other intense workouts. In one clip, she held onto a rope and did crunches mid-air. “I can’t lie, this s—t was hard LMAO,” she captioned the quick vid. In another post, she did planks with a 25-pound plate on her back. “@taylored2perform didn’t want to play nice today,” she wrote.

It’s no surprise to see the budding actress going hard in the gym. In fact, she considers fitness to be a top priority. “I think that fitness really kind of saved me and made me the person that I am today through losing my dad and everything that I’ve had to deal with,” she told Life & Style exclusively back in December 2019.

“Fitness really was my crutch,” she continued. “[Instead of] dealing with therapy and everything, I just went to the gym, and so not only are you working on yourself to be better, but working up those stairs, that just increases your level for happiness and everything else.”

Plus, she even had good advice on lock for those who are struggling to take charge of their wellness. “I always will tell someone, ‘If you’re upset about something and you don’t really want to talk about it or you don’t know what to do, just get up and go do something to make yourself feel better,'” Jordy explained.

After all, that’s part of why she came up with her popular new fitness app. “I created FrstPlace to really show what I do to stay fit and also to build a community of people who maybe are in a place where they don’t know how to get started,” she raved. “It’s like, ‘OK, here’s the plan for you to do.'”

Sounds like we’ve got a great role model in Jordyn, huh?