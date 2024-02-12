While many were thrilled to see Justin Bieber sitting in the crowd at the Super Bowl 2024, others were disappointed that he did not make a musical cameo during the halftime show at Allegiant Stadium.

The “Ghost” singer sat in the crowd with his wife, Hailey Bieber, during the Las Vegas sporting event on Sunday, February 11. Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, Kendall Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian were among the celebrities sitting around them as they chatted.

Speculation grew that he would be joining longtime pal Usher on stage for his halftime performance, given their history together in the music industry and longstanding friendship.

“Justin Bieber had The Biggest Possible Hype for performing at the Super Bowl,” one X user penned after the cameo didn’t happen. “Everyone was Dying to see him perform at the Halftime Show. His 30 Seconds appearance would have made Entire America go Crazy. All Hype and Demand Wasted.”

Usher, 45, and Justin, 29, collaborated on the unforgettable 2010 track “Somebody to Love.” Many viewers were holding out hope that the duo would reunite to take on the song on the world’s biggest stage to recreate their iconic choreography. Unfortunately, the long-awaited reunion never came.

“THAT’S IT???? Usher’s done????? JustinBieber and Taylor Swift are NOT coming out????” one disappointed person wrote on X after the halftime performance.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The “OMG” singer brought out several other special guests during his halftime set, including Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, H.E.R., Ludacris and will.i.am. He belted his heart out to hits like “Love in This Club,” “My Boo,” “OMG” and more. Still, Justin’s absence from the lineup was felt by the millions who tuned in with anticipation.

“We really needed Justin Bieber at halftime to heal this country,” another person wrote on X, with many others agreeing.

Rumors began swirling on X that Justin had left his seat just before halftime, leading many to believe that something was brewing between him and Usher. Unfortunately, that theory never actually came to fruition.

“You’re telling me Justin Bieber was at the Super Bowl and didn’t perform with USHER??? We were ROBBED,” another disappointed X user shared.