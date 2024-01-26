America’s boyfriend? After Travis Kelce revealed that Justin Timberlake is the most famous person in his phone contact list, the “SexyBack” singer shared just how close he is ​with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“We text,” Justin, 42, said during the Thursday, January 25, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t want to bother him. He’s busy right now. He’s in the zone.”

Before the ‘NSync alum reacted to Travis’ recent comment, he told the audience about a time that his “life flashed before” his “eyes” while hosting and participating at the 8AM Las Vegas golf invitational alongside the professional athlete, 34. ​Jimmy Fallon was Justin’s partner during the game and they ​relived the late-night talk show host’s epic bunker shot during the 2022 game. The moment was such a big win for Jimmy that it compelled Travis and his partner, Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, to celebrate the moment with a big group hug … even though they were technically Jimmy and Justin’s rivals on the grass.

“[Travis] went up and did one of those, like, when they jump, and I was like, ‘He’s doing it, I have to do it!’ and I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me,” the Trolls actor said. The adrenaline-filled chest bump made Justin fall on the grass and the landing gave him a stiff neck “for like a week” after the event.

Getty

Earlier this month, Travis was asked who the most famous person in his phone contact was. “Don’t give us the easy answer, Travis,” a reporter told the Ohio native about his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“You guys know the easy answer,” Travis cheekily replied before name-dropping the Grammy award winner. The reporter followed up by asking if Justin would pick up Travis’ call, to which he responded, “No. Not a chance. I appreciate you, Justin, but I know he’s a busy man.”

Travis seemingly added more stars to his contacts after he and the “Lavender Haze” singer, 34, took their relationship public in September 2023. The Catching Kelce alum failed to give Taylor a friendship bracelet at the Kansas City stop of the Eras tour that July, but they connected shortly after Travis told the story on his podcast, “New Heights.”

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor said during a December 2023 TIME cover story. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor has since been to almost every Chiefs home game and has brought along her A-list pals like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Cara Delevingne, to help cheer on her hunky NFL boyfriend.