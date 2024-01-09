In a social media video for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce spilled the tea about the most famous person on his phone’s contact list.

The team’s star tight end, 34, took a moment to think about his answer and was cut some slack by the reporter. “Don’t give us the easy answer, Travis,” he joked, referring to the NFL star’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“You guys know the easy answer,” Travis agreed with a smile. He then revealed that Justin Timberlake is the next most famous person on the list. However, when asked if Justin, 42, would pick up a phone call from Travis, the podcast host admitted, “No. Not a chance. I appreciate you, Justin, but I know he’s a busy man.”

Travis and Justin have crossed paths a number of times. In 2022, Travis won the 8AM Invitational, a charity golf tournament that was hosted by Justin in Las Vegas. Later that year, both stars played in the American City Championship, another charity tournament. They reunited at the 8AM Invitational in 2023, as well. It’s unclear when the two men met for the first time.

With Travis’ starpower rising amid his relationship with Taylor, 34, he’s likely adding more and more famous names to his contact list. The two have been an item since July 2023.

The pop star reached out to Travis after he attended her July 8 Eras tour show in Kansas City and then publicly proclaimed on his podcast that he had wanted to give her his phone number at the event. After they spent months privately getting to know each other, they hard-launched the relationship at the Chiefs game on September 24, 2023. Taylor was in a private suite cheering on her man and has been back in the stands many times since.

The Chiefs have clinched their spot in the NFL playoffs and will return to the field against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13. Since the “Bejeweled” singer does not return to her tour until February 7, when she’ll bring the show to Japan, fans are expecting to see her in the crowd supporting the team.

Cameras often pan to Taylor during the NFL games and she opened up about all of the attention in an interview in December 2023. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she admitted. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast. So I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”