Sitting this one out! Bravo star Kandi Burruss has revealed that she’s not returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16.

Kandi, 47, shared the shocking news on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

“I’m not really keeping up right now,” she told Variety. “I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

The reality star also said that she began reevaluating her time on the show when a friend asked her why she “[kept] doing it.”

“I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year,’” Kandi concluded.

Kandi has been on RHOA since the second season in 2009, making her the longest-running cast member. During her time on the show, she met husband Todd Tucker, who worked as a production manager for RHOA in 2011. The couple then welcomed two kids, son Ace Wells and daughter Blaze.

RHOA season 15 ended on an unusual note in August 2023, as reports claimed there would be some major changes in store for the show’s future.

​​”A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars. The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change.”

It was also rumored that Kandi and fellow stars Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross were being replaced for the potential reboot season.

In November 2023, Andy Cohen revealed at BravoCon that RHOA season 16 production was on hold while the network made some changes in the cast.

In addition to starring on RHOA, Kandi is a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, with songwriting credits including TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills.” She and her husband are also producers on the Broadway musical The Wiz.