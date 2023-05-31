Shirtless in the sun! Kate Hudson posed topless in a slew of sexy poolside photos while enjoying a day outside.

“Suns out, buns (and huns) out,” the Bride Wars actress, 44, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Tuesday, May 30.

The first snapshot showed Kate standing in front of the camera, holding up the book Lessons in Chemistry to cover her chest. In the final picture of the post, she had her bare back turned toward the camera, revealing her red ombre thong bikini while she kept her brown cowgirl hat on to shield her skin from the strong UV rays.

This certainly wasn’t the first time that the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Ways star has posted a nude photo to social media. Nearly one year prior, Kate shared a sultry image via Instagram of herself sitting on a bed drinking from a small teacup, with only a pair of black shorts on. She wore her blonde locks down to cover up her fully exposed chest in the July 2022 post.

When it comes to going bare for the camera, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story cast member has opened up about her thoughts on the matter over the years. In 2001, Kate modeled for a naked photo shoot with InStyle, which quickly sparked backlash among readers. Nearly 20 years later, the Los Angeles native addressed the criticism she received in an essay that she penned with the publication.

“To be honest, it doesn’t take a lot for me to take my clothes off,” Kate explained in her August 2019 essay. “People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. I posed naked for the cover, and I was strategically draped with what was basically chain mail.”

In a video that accompanied her essay, Kate held up the cover of her revealing photo shoot and explained how far the backlash went.

“This got banned from certain shops or establishments because it was deemed inappropriate,” she added. “Whatever, we sold a whole bunch of them.”

Since she has appeared on the cover of multiple issues with the outlet, Kate also reflected on how her mindset has changed over time.

“I turned 40 earlier this year, and people kept asking how I felt,” she said. “But I really wasn’t thinking about it at all. It’s just an age, and I think it’s a great age. You’re at a phase in your life where you’ve actually earned some wisdom. It’s kind of nice to have some years under your belt. And you know what? I’m even more fun now than I was back then, damn it.”