Kate Middleton Wears Dramatic Red Cape for Korea State Visit

Kate Middleton is not afraid to make a statement with her fashion, and her outfit for the first day of the South Korean president’s state visit to London was no exception. Kate, 41, wore a dramatic red cape coat and hat as she and Prince William welcomed Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, first lady Kim Keon Hee, to the United Kingdom on November 21.

The Princess of Wales’ all-red ensemble continued the royal tradition of “flag dressing,” or dressing in the colors of the country’s flag they are visiting or hosting. Her bow-adorned dress underneath the coat is a re-wear from a Christmas carol concert two seasons ago, a sustainable fashion move she is known for.

