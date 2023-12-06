Looking amazing is the best revenge and Princess Kate did it in a big way with what she wore to the 2023 Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, December 5. Her stunning look came days after she was reportedly named one of two “royal racists” in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie‘s book Endgame, though there’s never been a version produced that has her name in it.

After days of controversial headlines, the Princess of Wales, 41, held her head high in the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara along with a stunning pink sequin Jenny Packham gown, which is one of the most glamorous outfits in her fashion collection. Kate’s dazzling ensemble included the jaw-dropping diamond Greville Chandelier earrings, formerly owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Jonathan Brady – Pool / Getty Images

The head-to-toe look was fully recycled, as Kate previously wore the dress and jewels to the royal wedding reception of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in June. It was deemed one of her most iconic looks at the time and she repeated it as she met Britain’s diplomats who serve the nation around the world.

It was the perfect way to remind people what an elegant and dignified princess she is after being hit with controversial headlines following a Dutch translation of Omid’s book reportedly claiming that she and King Charles ​III had conversations about the possible skin color of sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s then-unborn son Archie, whom she shares husband Prince Harry.

So far, neither Kate nor Charles, 75, has addressed the allegations. Instead, they looked so regal at the diplomatic reception, going about their royal duties. Earlier in the day, the princess attended the opening of a new surgical wing at Evelina Children’s Hospital in London, as she’s the royal patron for the organization, where she toured the facility and met with patients and their parents.

In the Dutch translation of Endgame, which has since been pulled from the shelves, ​their names were reportedly included. However, Omid maintained that he never included their monikers, and the error was due to translation ​issues.

The section read, “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].”

“The book is in several languages, and unfortunately, I do not speak Dutch,” the author told RTL Boulevard on November 29, after Charles’ page first appeared. “But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control.”

“I wrote and edited the English version. There’s never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it,” he continued. Kate’s name seemingly appeared in a passage shared on social media the following day.

Meghan, 42, first made the allegations that there were “conversations” and “concerns” while she was pregnant about the color of Archie’s skin during a March 2021 interview. She refused to provide a name, saying, “That would be very damaging to them,” and that the conversation had been relayed to her by her husband.

Harry, 39, made the same claims, but said the chat happened while the pair were still dating and prior to their marriage. The prince also refused to provide a name, saying, “That conversation, I am never going to share,” while adding, “At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”