Kayla Nicole Seemingly Hints at Brittany Mahomes Breakup

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole seemingly hinted at her falling out with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes one month after she unfollowed the Kansas City Chiefs couple. The model admitted that “friendship breakups are tough” while interacting with her online followers during a Wednesday, November 29, Instagram Q&A.

“But it’s a part of life. People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season,” Kayla, 31, wrote per Us Weekly. “Give yourself time and permission to grieve — because losing that bond can be heartbreaking.”

On the other hand, she encouraged her fans to “acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have.”

“Shift your focus from what you’ve lost to what you have maintained, and even more exciting — the new friendships you will forge in time,” the sports journalist’s message concluded.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kayla unfollowed Brittany, 28, in early October, which happened to be the same time that the NFL wife was seen getting closer to Travis’ new girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at football games. Later that month, the influencer addressed her rumored feud with Brittany since she “did publicly unfollow people.”

Getty

“The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made,” Kayla told People on October 25. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

Travis, 34, and Taylor, 33, have yet to publicly address Kayla’s statements. However, the “New Heights” podcast host unfollowed his ex on X – formerly known as Twitter – after she gave flirtatious support to Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts on Monday, November 27. While she publicly shared her liking toward Jalen, she seemingly shaded Travis, who battled it out against the quarterback on the football field but came up short in the game.

The NFL star and Pepperdine University alumna split in the summer of 2022 after taking a brief pause on their relationship in 2020. Although they called it quits one year before Travis’ romance with the Grammy winner, Kayla detailed their breakup in her letter titled “Black Girl” on October 9.

“They may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken and in the same breath, tell you that you’re not enough, not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough,” she read via Instagram at the time. “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment because of your blackness. You should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”