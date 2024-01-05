Kelly Clarkson flaunted a stunning new figure when she debuted her 40-pound weight loss in September 2023 and now the “Moment Like This” singer is cracking jokes about her clothing options.

In between songs she was performing for her Las Vegas residency, Chemistry…an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson, a TikTok video showed a fan in the crowd asking Kelly, 41, to take a shot with her. However, she laughed about not being able to bend down.

“Oh, boy. I really can’t bend in these,” she said as she tried to grab the mini bottle of liquor from the fan. “Dude, this is tight. Like, I lost weight and they’re like, ‘Let’s get you into this tight s–t.’”

When the talk show host finally managed to swipe the bottle, another fan shouted, “Skinny legend!”

Kelly opened up about her recent weight loss in an interview with People published on Wednesday, January 3, and ​credited her food choices and physicians for helping her shed the pounds.

“I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!” the “Since U Been Gone” songstress said.

She also said that her recent decision to move her show from Los Angeles to New York City has helped because “walking in the city is quite the workout.”

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Kelly also revealed that she had been struggling mentally while she lived in L.A., as well as her two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, and that factored into her decision to move across the country.

“I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start,” the former Voice coach admitted. “We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either. For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break.”

She continued, “I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season it was rough behind closed doors. Just to be able to come into season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good— and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it.”

Now, the mom of two spends her nonworking days exploring the city with her children.

“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum,” Kelly said.