Kelly Clarkson ‘Regrets’ Getting Married and Is in ‘No Rush’ to Find Love After Divorce
Kelly Clarkson will be saying “I don’t” for the rest of her life. “I won’t get married again,” the talk show host — whose divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, was finally settled following two years of nasty and custody and money disputes in 2022 — has declared. “I never wanted to get married the first time!” And she means it. “While she’s of course happy to have her kids,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of River, 9, and Remy, 7, “she regrets legally binding herself to another person.”
Kelly, who recently made a fresh start with her kids by relocating to NYC, isn’t even interested in romance. “Dating sucks,” jokes the 41-year-old, boasting that she’s “really good” at being single.
“She’s in no rush to be in another relationship,” confirms the source. “She doesn’t yearn for a life partner and has even said she had never been sexually attracted to anyone before Brandon.” Still, Kelly says she’s open to finding someone — but on one condition: They would have to “bring their own life to the table without needing anything from me!”