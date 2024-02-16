Kelly Clarkson will be saying “I don’t” for the rest of her life. “I won’t get married again,” the talk show host — whose divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, was finally settled following two years of nasty and custody and money disputes in 2022 — has declared. “I never wanted to get married the first time!” And she means it. “While she’s of course happy to have her kids,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of River, 9, and Remy, 7, “she regrets legally binding herself to another person.”

Kelly, who recently made a fresh start with her kids by relocating to NYC, isn’t even interested in romance. “Dating sucks,” jokes the 41-year-old, boasting that she’s “really good” at being single.

“She’s in no rush to be in another relationship,” confirms the source. “She doesn’t yearn for a life partner and has even said she had never been sexually attracted to anyone before Brandon.” Still, Kelly says she’s open to finding someone — but on one condition: They would have to “bring their own life to the table without needing anything from me!”